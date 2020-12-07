Reports: Championship trio interested in Juventus midfielder and Everton target Sami Khedira

Championship clubs Watford, Norwich City and Bournemouth are ready to compete with Everton for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, according to reports. The German international is out of favour in Turin and could be on his way out soon.

Despite a stellar start at Juventus since joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, the German midfielder has fallen down the pecking order in Turin in recent times.

Khedira started just nine games in the Serie A last season, managing only 18 appearances in total. He is in his sixth season at Juventus but is yet to make an appearance for the Old Lady this campaign. After 144 appearances and 21 goals, it looks like Khedira's time with the Serie A giants might soon be up.

The 33-year old’s current contract with Juventus expires next summer, but he still has a few years of football left in him. Even though he is seemingly surplus to requirements at Juventus, Khedira's experience could entice quite a few clubs around Europe.

Everton remain long-term admirers of the German, but now three Championship clubs have emerged as shock contenders for Sami Khedira's services.

Juventus could let Sami Khedira leave in January

Sami Khedira's current contract at Juventus expires next summer.

The Juventus midfielder has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League.

Sami Khedira played under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and is reportedly eager to work under either manager again. Interestingly, Ancelotti’s Everton were believed to be the frontrunners for the signature of the 'unwanted' Juventus midfielder while West Ham United have also been linked with the player.

However, it now appears that Khedira also has the option of playing in the second division, if he so wishes.

Norwich City, Watford and Bournemouth were all a part of the Premier League last season but were relegated to the Championship. All three clubs are reportedly interested in Khedira, as they attempt to fight their way back to the Premier League.

Juventus have confirmed that the German international will move in January. Everton are preparing to launch a bid for Khedira, but they could face competition from all three Championship clubs. Even though Khedira wants to play in the Premier League, he might be tempted to consider other options in the absence of a suitable offer.

However, the Juventus midfielder will have to take a pay-cut to complete a potential move. The Old Lady are ready to let him leave in January and could even release him to free up space in the squad. Where he ends up next is anyone’s guess at the moment, though.