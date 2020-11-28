According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague via ESPN, Premier League giants Chelsea have entered the race for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's signature. The Argentine superstar is likely to leave the Camp Nou on a free transfer next summer and the Blues have declared their interest in the player.

Having grown disgruntled with life in Spain, Lionel Messi declared his desire to leave Barcelona earlier this year. However, the Catalan giants refused to part with their prized asset, due to which he had no choice but to remain at the club.

Chelsea and Manchester City could battle it out for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Manchester City's interest in Lionel Messi is well documented, with the Argentine superstar believed to be keen on a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. The Etihad Stadium remains his likeliest destination next summer, but Chelsea's interest could throw a spanner into the works if it's genuine.

With each passing day, Barcelona's chances of retaining their greatest ever player continues to diminish. Lionel Messi will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club in January 2021 and is no closer to putting pen to paper on a new deal at the Camp Nou.

The Argentine has been linked with Chelsea in the past, but a move never came to fruition as he was never hell-bent on leaving Barcelona. However, with Barcelona's current state on and off the pitch coupled with his war of words with the club's hierarchy, Lionel Messi is unlikely to remain at the Camp Nou beyond this season.

Chelsea interest has come out of the blue, but the Premier League giants have pulled off several high-profile scalps under the ownership of Roman Abramovich and could complete one of the greatest deals in football history.

Only time will tell if Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona in favor of the Premier League, but as things stand, the 32-year-old already has one foot out the door and is unlikely to extend his contract with the Catalan giants.