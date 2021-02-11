Reports: Chelsea interested in signing 18-year-old PSG midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil in the summer

Chelsea have turned heads following the sacking of Frank Lampard and the appointment of former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have had a major change in shape and style, and with 10 points in 4 games at the helm, Tuchel has begun to make his mark on the Chelsea team.

Reports have now emerged that 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil is highly rated by the Chelsea boss, and interest in the Frenchman has accelerated due to the appointment of Tuchel at Chelsea.

Rumors have begun about a potential move in the summer for Kays Ruiz-Atil, following halted contract negotiations with the Paris outfit over the past several months and the fact that the versatile midfielder is yet to feature for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ruiz-Atil could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season and Chelsea could emerge as top targets given his relationship with Tuchel, under whom he made 7 first-team appearances.

"Won't talk about other players under other contracts" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel plays down Upamecano and Haaland links

Transfer targets and alleged rumors were a major subject of discussion during Thomas Tuchel's pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's fifth round FA Cup tie against Barnsley.

The German was asked about the West London side's reported interest in two of the emerging talents in the Bundesliga - RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. However, Tuchel chose not to speak on the matter.

"I can understand your interest in this question and to talk about these subjects," Tuchel said. "I am always interested in what's going on but as you get to know me better you will know I won't talk about other players under other contracts."

Manchester United have never been in advanced talks to sign Upamecano - always been appreciated but ‘unlikely’. He’s the main target for Bayern Münich prepared to pay the release clause, Chelsea and Liverpool are still in the race. Also PSG interest now cooled down 🔴 #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

Following a summer splurge involving Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this year, it remains to be seen whether Tuchel will have the freedom to make signings anytime soon.

The Blues will undoubtedly be looking to offload players at the end of this season, given the size of their massive squad. However, the German boss has often claimed he's happy with his squad and that the rest of the team sitting on the fringes for the past few games will all be given chances against Barnsley.