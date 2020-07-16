Chelsea are reportedly edging closer and closer to signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The German side are now willing to accept a bid with bonuses rising to €100 million, according to Sport Bild.

Christian Falk, who has been on this transfer rumour since the start, had previously reported that the Bundesliga side were only looking to sell him for a flat price with no bonuses and add-ons. With things changing now, Chelsea are still in the driver's seat as they are desperate to sign him this summer.

Update @kaihavertz29 and @ChelseaFC: Leverkusen wants still a Transfer fee around 100 Mio Euro. But: the Club is open to having add ons/bonuses in a deal — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were keen on signing Kai Havertz this summer but things changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Clubs have been hit financially and thus they are not willing to spend big on the player this transfer window.

Chelsea, on the other hand, did not spend much in the last two windows because of the ban and thus have a lot of resources to get the players they need. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already been signed and moves for other players are being planned as well.

Apart from Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Jan Oblak, Alex Telles, Nicolas Tagliafico, Andre Onana, David Alaba, Said Benrahma and Nathan Ake have been linked with moves to Chelsea this summer. The Blues are very likely to sign at least 3 of them from the aforementioned list.

Leverkusen have 'agreement' to let Kai Havertz leave

Bayer Leverkusen have already confirmed that they have an agreement with Kai Havertz to let him leave this summer. However, they will only let go of him if a suitable offer comes to the table.

Leverkusen's sporting director Rudi Voller made it clear that he wants the German to stay for another year, but that they are not going to force him to be with them if he wants to leave. He said:

"We have an agreement - if it fits, he can go this summer. As of now, he is a player of ours. We have our ideas, we know what he can do. I personally hope that he stays one more year. Of course, you can't force anyone. Kai Havertz knows what he owes to his colleagues, the fans and club."