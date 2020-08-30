Reports: Chelsea make £18 million bid for Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement

According to Goal via Daily Mirror, Chelsea have made an improved £18 million bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Blues are looking to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer and are keen to sign the Ligue 1 star, who could be set for a switch to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Mendy was a central figure of Rennes' successful 2019-20 season, as he spearheaded the French side's pursuit for a Champions League spot. Having finished third last season, the Ligue 1 side will compete in club football's biggest competition in the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea make £18m bid for Rennes keeper as search for Kepa replacement continues #ChelseaFChttps://t.co/K8k8z7CCD1 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 30, 2020

Arrizabalaga's Chelsea stint has gone from bad to worse in 2020, with the goalkeeper making a series of high-profile errors to cost Chelsea points.

The Spaniard is the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game but could be cast aside by Frank Lampard this summer, as the Englishman looks to sign a reliable figure between the sticks.

Chelsea yet to address goalkeeping problems this summer

Kepa Arrizabalaga endured a torrid season at Chelsea

Neither Arrizabalaga nor Willy Caballero is good enough to start for Chelsea, with Mendy eyed up as someone who could immediately make an impact at the club. The Blues reportedly had a £15 million offer rejected for the Senegalese star and have improved their bid in recent days, Goal suggest.

Lampard, however, could potentially have trouble finding suitors for Arrizabalaga due to his wages and the transfer fee involved.

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market and have already signed Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, and Malang Sarr, while a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is also said to be close to completion.

Advertisement

Chelsea finished 3⃣3⃣ points behind Liverpool last season.. but how much will they have improved? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2020

The Blues could also look to offload a few players in the coming weeks, as they aim to trim their squad and balance the books. As things stand, Mendy is a target for Chelsea, and it remains to be seen if he signs for the club this summer.

Lampard's side are still looking to add to their squad, with Declan Rice from West Ham United also believed to be a target for the club.

Also Read: 5 players Andrea Pirlo should bring to Juventus