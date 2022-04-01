Arsenal planning 28-year-old forward as an alternative to Darwin Nunez - Reports

Arsenal have earmarked Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala as a financially viable alternative to Benfica sensation Darwin Nunez, as per reports from Football365.

The 28-year-old Argentina international looks destined to leave Juventus at the end of the season with his contract set to expire.

Football365 claims that Arsenal are eyeing to get the signature of the five-time Serie A winner with Juventus on a free transfer.

Football365 believes that Benfica starlet Darwin Nunez remains the priority target for the Gunners. However, Mikel Arteta's side is wary of the competition they are set to face for the signature of the Uruguayan international.

As per the report, Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring the situation of the 22-year-old. He could cost these teams somewhere in the range of £68 million.

PSV Eindhoven starlet Cody Gakpo, who is also 22 years of age, is also reportedly an alternative target for the Gunners.

However, Football365 reports that Mikel Arteta reckons that Dybala could be the answer to his center-forward problems and that too on a free transfer.

Dybala has been one of the key players for Juventus in his seven-year spell at the Turin club following his big move from Palermo.

During his time at the Juventus Stadium, the Argentine maestro has won five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles, and a Supercoppa Italiana.

The Argentine was pretty much the face of the club until Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the club in 2018.

Despite the Old Lady having endured a mixed season this time out, Dybala still impressed with 13 goals and six assists in 29 games in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has made a total of 283 appearances for the Italian giants to date, scoring 113 goals and providing 48 assists.

Is Paulo Dybala the answer to Arsenal's number nine woes?

Arsenal are clearly in need of a top-class number nine this summer and look desperate to address the issue in the summer.

They are already short of quality and depth up front with only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their two senior options. Both of them could be on their way out in the summer with their contract expiry.

Dybala is not a traditional number nine, although he can operate in a range of attacking positions, including the focal point of the attack.

The Argentine is a gifted technician and can play more like a false nine thanks to his positioning, off-the-ball movement, and ability to get past defenders.

If Arsenal are seeking an out-and-out striker, Dybala might not be the perfect man for them but he could well be Arsenal's own Roberto Firmino.

