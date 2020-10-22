Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Barcelona clash after testing positive for COVID-19 again

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo was said to have tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Portugal. The talismanic attacker was immediately told to self-isolate, as the rest of the squad was tested.

In a dramatic twist, Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have tested positive once again in the most recent health assessment and is set to miss the crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Marca, citing Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, have reported that the Juventus forward took another test as per UEFA protocol, which also turned out to be positive. It has also been revealed that the viral showed very low load values, due to which Juventus will now wait for a few days and ask the governing body if Cristiano Ronaldo can indeed take part in the Barcelona game.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been tested positive for COVID and will miss the game against Barcelona. @marca pic.twitter.com/PqopsgVJL2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 22, 2020

According to the protocol, a player needs to produce a COVID negative certificate 48 prior to the kick-off, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League encounter against Barcelona. Juventus will reportedly look to arrange another test for their attacker two days before the game, but it remains to be seen if he features against the Catalan giants.

Juventus look to follow UEFA protocols amidst Cristiano Ronaldo's positive test

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a race against time to be fit for Juventus' clash against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not locked horns since the Portuguese star moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018. The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stages pitted the two against each other once again, as Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in the same group.

🚨🚨🚨 Cristiano, nuevo positivo: baja contra el Barça https://t.co/pW8GPj8OcH — MARCA (@marca) October 22, 2020

Having tested positive on international duty, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in isolation and faces the prospect of missing out on another Champions League game. Juventus will look to do everything they can to have him available, but the stringent protocols in place mean they might have to make do without their star man against Barcelona.

