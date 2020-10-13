Reports: David Alaba hopes to find solution to stay at Bayern Munich; Real Madrid, Barcelona remain interested

David Alaba could be set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer next summer, with either Barcelona or Real Madrid being a potential destination.

The Austrian has been involved in contract talks with Bayern Munich for months now, but the two parties are no closer to an agreement than they were at the beginning.

Now, Bild are reporting that Alaba turned down an offer of a four-year contract worth €11m, and an additional €6 million per year.

Bild have also reported that Alaba's first choice at the moment is to continue his long and illustrious career with Bayern Munich, but that an agreement has not been reached yet. .

“I feel very comfortable in Munich, it has been my home for twelve years. I was able to experience very nice moments there,” Alaba said.

Last month, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness blasted Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi, while current chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that those statements could have been avoided.

"He [Alaba] has a greedy piranha for an agent," Hoeness said. "His father, whom I like a lot, he’s letting himself be influenced by him very much."

Rummenigge continued to asset, though, that Bayern wanted Alaba to stay at the club, and that all parties will continue to work towards a solution to that end.

"I hope that at the end of the day we can find a solution so that he can continue to play for Bayern Munich in the future," Rummenigge said last month.

"Too much has been said on both sides this week. In my experience, negotiations have to be discreet in order to achieve a positive result in the end."

Advertisement

Bayern Munich defender Alaba could move to either La Liga giant

David Alaba's future at Bayern Munich continues to remain uncertain

Alaba has been continually linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona for a while now, even though his intentions have been to remain at the Bavarian side.

Bayern Munich have made it clear, though, that their wage structure would not be altered too heavily to accommodate a new deal for Alaba, which opens the door to the Austrian leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.

Juventus have also been linked in recent days, with a move for Alaba next summer, to add to their many free transfer over the last few years. Pep Guardiola, too, could be looking at reuniting with Alaba by signing him for Manchester City.

If this current standoff over Alaba's new contract continues, then there could be a multi-way tussle for his services next summer, with the Austrian ever free to sign a pre-contract from January onwards.