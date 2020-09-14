According to SPORT via Forbes, Edinson Cavani has contacted Barcelona to find out if his services would be required at the Camp Nou this summer. The Uruguayan striker left Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year and is currently a free agent, having failed to agree moves to Atletico Madrid and Benfica.

Cavani is keen to join Barcelona and is reportedly expecting a two-year deal from the Catalan giants, with Ronald Koeman's side currently considering their options in the transfer window.

Luis Suarez is set to be moved on by the club this summer and his compatriot is being linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, as Barcelona look to shape a new era under the Dutchman. Koeman is reportedly not keen on using Suarez for the forthcoming season, with Antoine Griezmann set to be given the nod upfront.

🇺🇾👀 Report: Cavani offers himself to Barcelona as a cheaper solution to Suarez https://t.co/tA7UXvUxp4 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 14, 2020

The Barcelona striker has been linked with a move to Juventus, who are on the lookout for a striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain. Suarez is only a short-term fix but comes with a proven track of scoring goals and is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Barcelona could turn to Cavani as emergency option this summer

Edinson Cavani is currently a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year

Much like his compatriot, Cavani is a short-term solution for Barcelona and could well become a viable option for the club if they fail to land a striker this summer. The Catalan giants have been priced out of a move for Lautaro Martinez, who looks set to stay at Inter Milan this summer.

Lyon attacker Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer, with Koeman eager to reunite with him in Catalonia. Barcelona are yet to make a major signing under the Dutchman and it remains to be seen if they sign a striker this summer.

Lautaro Martinez agents had a meeting today with Inter board in Milano. Beto Yaqué @SkySport: “There’s absolutely nothing with Real Madrid, we didn’t speak about it or about Barcelona. He’s gonna stay? That’s it. Lautaro stays here at Inter”. 🚨🇦🇷 #Lautaro #transfers pic.twitter.com/G9Lz4XBhup — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Advertisement

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is also a target for the club in the ongoing transfer window, with the 29-year-old entering the final year of his contract with Jurgen Klopp's side. Koeman is expected to be active in the transfer market in the coming weeks, as he looks set to reinforce his squad to compete on all fronts in the forthcoming season.

Also Read: How Barcelona could lineup in the 2020-21 season