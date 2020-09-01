Reports: Frank Lampard seeks advice from Mateo Kovacic over potential Chelsea deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly called on his midfielder Mateo Kovacic to seek advice over a potential move for his countryman Marcelo Brozovic.

Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to sell their Croatian midfielder this summer, as they look to fund moves of some of their own targets, with Antonio Conte keen on a reunion with Arturo Vidal this summer.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both reportedly registered their interest, but The Daily Express now claim that Lampard has had a discussion with Kovacic, as Chelsea plot further additions to their lineup.

According to 90minutes, Inter Milan also have Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele on their shopping list for the summer.

The 2019-20 Serie A runners-up have had to change their transfer stance over the summer, with top target Sandro Tonali now said to be close to sealing a move to city rivals AC Milan.

Kovacic has played with Brozovic at Dinamo Zagreb and Inter Milan, along with the Croatian National Team, and is reported to have given a "glowing reference" to Lampard.

However, it will not be easy for Chelsea to find a deal with Inter Milan for Brozovic, as the Croatian still has two more years on his Inter contract. Chelsea will be expected to pay a sizeable fee if a deal has to materialise.

Chelsea have already confirmed the signing of five players in the current transfer window. This week, they are expected to take their summer spending past £200m, when they confirm the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech were confirmed before the end of last season, and last week, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr signed for the London club as well.

In addition, it is likely that Chelsea will also sign a goalkeeper in this transfer window, with Lampard not ready to show faith in the incumbent, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in 38 games last season, and are looking at either AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma or Stade Rennais's Edouard Mendy to fill the gap between the sticks.

If Chelsea do manage to get the signing of Brozovic over the line, it would only confirm that the likes of Ross Barkley and maybe even Kante could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge this summer. Jorginho was a Juventus target, but that situation might have changed since Maurizio Sarri was given the sack.