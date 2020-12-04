Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly not get his wish of being joined by Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos and Isco at Juventus when the summer transfer window opens in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and has won the Serie A title with the Bianconeri in both his seasons in Italy so far. However, after having won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid, Ronaldo has yet to taste European glory with Juventus.

The Italian giants have been knocked out of the Champions League by unfancied sides - Ajax and Lyon - in Ronaldo's two seasons in Italy so far.

Now, Ronaldo has reportedly asked Juventus to raid his former club to sign Sergio Ramos and Isco. But according to CalcioMercato, the Portuguese's wishes will not be granted.

Both Ramos and Isco have recently been linked with moves away from Los Blancos. Isco has fallen out of favor with Zinedine Zidane in the Frenchman's second stint as head coach of Real Madrid.

The likes of Fede Valverde and Martin Odegaard have been preferred to Isco this season. Recently, the Spanish midfielder's camp also revealed that he would be open to a move away from Real Madrid, especially if his situation under Zidane does not improve.

Real Madrid duo Isco, Ramos to shun Ronaldo reunion at Juventus

While Isco could leave the club, Sergio Ramos is expected to stay at Real Madrid.

For Isco, Everton are reportedly interested, but there have been no concrete talks with Real Madrid. However, it is being reported that the midfielder is keener on moving to the Premier League and that his Real Madrid departure is only a formality at this stage.

Real Madrid captain Ramos will see his contract with Los Blancos expire at the end of the 2020-21 season. He can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain from January onwards.

Both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in signing Ramos. However, it is also being reported that he is more than likely to stay at Real Madrid.

Club chairman Florentino Perez is said to be ready to fulfill Ramos's wishes and hand the talismanic captain a new deal. Ramos' new deal would see him stay at Real Madrid until the end of the 2022-23 season.

With these developments, it is clear that Ronaldo will not be joined by either Isco or Ramos at Juventus next season.