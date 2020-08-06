According to Mirror Football, Jadon Sancho's impending Manchester United move will see him triple his current weekly wage at Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman is expected to complete his record-breaking move to Old Trafford in the coming days although the two clubs are yet to agree a fee as things stand.

Reports also suggest that Sancho is set to take the iconic #7 shirt at Manchester United, which was previously worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel di Maria and Alexis Sanchez amongst others.

The mega transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to #mufc is imminent #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 5, 2020

The number currently belongs to Sanchez, who is close to signing for Inter Milan on a permanent deal from Manchester United. Sancho's move to Old Trafford has been doubly facilitated by the Chilean's departure, as the Red Devils got him off the wage bill and in turn freed up the Englishman's preferred shirt number.

Sancho to become one of Manchester United's top earners

Sancho and Rashford are good pals off the pitch

Mirror Football have also shed light on his expected wages at Old Trafford, which is believed to be around the region of £200k-£220k-a-week. Sancho is currently on a modest £75k-per-week contract and Dortmund but could more than triple his earning if his record-breaking move to Manchester United comes to fruition.

Conflicting reports have emerged in the media in recent days, as the Englishman's Premier League return continues to dominate the back pages. Reports in Germany have suggested that Manchester United are yet to make a formal approach for him, while Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke also confirmed the same.

When Jadon Sancho sat Harry Maguire down at England training 👀 pic.twitter.com/V3xtXWlNuY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2020

The English media have also had their say on the matter and claimed that the Red Devils are prepared to walk away from the deal if Dortmund don't lower their demands. The Bundesliga outfit have no intention of budging on their £108 million price tag and it remains to be seen if Manchester United meet their demands.

Advertisement

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed several times that personal terms will not be an issue between Sancho and Manchester United, as the English is reportedly ready to put pen to paper on a five-year-deal.

The two clubs, however, are no closer to agreeing a fee and only time will tell if the deal gets completed. Manchester United have also been linked with the likes of Jack Grealish and Gabriel Magalhaes, but Sancho is their top target as things stand.

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Premier League history