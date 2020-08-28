According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are interested in signing Luis Suarez this summer, as the striker looks to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks. Ronald Koeman has reportedly informed that Uruguayan that he is not needed at the Camp Nou, due to which he will now look to find himself a new club.

Suarez has one year left on his Barcelona contract and could look to leave the club on a free transfer in the coming weeks, with the club looking to terminate his existing contract. However, the former Liverpool striker is looking to bag €25 million from Barcelona as compensation if his contract is indeed terminated by the club.

Juventus are looking to kickstart a new project at the club with the appointment of Andrea Pirlo and are looking at Suarez as a short-term fix. Cristiano Ronaldo has largely carried on the goalscoring burden himself, due to which they could turn to the Barcelona striker to ease the pressure on the Portuguese star.

While Paulo Dybala has chipped in with his fair share of goals, Gonzalo Higuain is past his best and looks set to be moved on this summer. Suarez represents an ideal short-term fix for Juventus, as he comes with a proven track record and is hailed as one of the best strikers of his generation.

Juventus and Barcelona could be set to do business this summer

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could both leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are set to offload several big-name stars this summer and are keen to bring in some younger players to galvanize the squad. The Catalan giants are sweating over the future of Lionel Messi, who shocked the world of football by expressing his desire to leave Barcelona this summer.

The Argentine has been at Barcelona for nearly two decades now, and losing him could prove to be catastrophic for a club that is in complete disarray on and off the pitch.

First press conference 🎤 pic.twitter.com/WJyJpwjiDr — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) August 25, 2020

Juventus, on the other hand, are also looking to rebuild their squad this summer and are set to confirm the signing of Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie imminently.

