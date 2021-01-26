Reports: Juventus considering swap deal for Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has reportedly fallen out with Paulo Fonseca at AS Roma and has consequently been linked with a move to Juventus. According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Bosnian is on the Bianconeri's radar in a potential swap deal.

Juventus are in the market for a new striker to provide cover for Alvaro Morata up top. They have been linked with several names in the last few months but have seemingly now set their sights on Dzeko.

However, the report suggests that they cannot afford a cash purchase of the 34-year-old and are considering offering a player swap to Roma. The player being offered is reportedly Fedrico Bernandeschi who has struggled for playing time under Andrea Pirlo this season.

The Italy international is reportedly keen on staying on at Juventus to fight for his place, but with the European Championships coming up, regular playing time is a necessity.

He might be afforded more playing time at Roma where there is less competition for places, but it is unclear if the Giallorossi would accept the proposal.

How will Edin Dzeko fit in at Juventus if the proposed move goes through?

Edin Dzeko can function in a variety of positions

Juventus had been interested in a move for Edin Dzeko as recently as last summer, before ultimately settling for Alvaro Morata. The former Manchester City man has proved his mettle as one of the most dependable strikers in the last decade and ended the 2016-2017 season as the Capocannoniere in Italy.

Despite turning 35 in March, Dzeko continues to operate at a high level and his goalscoring rate is still impressive. He has chipped in with seven goals from 15 Serie A games this season to bring his total to 85 goals in 187 appearances in the Italian top-flight.

Dzeko's versatile skillset means that he can be deployed in a variety of positions up front. His excellent finishing ability makes him a lethal marksman in front of goal, while his physique sees him excel in the air.

His hold-up play is also top-notch, with his upper body strength allowing him to play with his back to goal. If the deal goes through, it is unknown if he would be preferred to Morata to lead the line.

However, Dzeko's superior skill set means that he could potentially be a better partner to Cristiano Ronaldo, similar to how Karim Benzema functioned at Real Madrid.