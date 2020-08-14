According to Calciomercato via Le10Sport, Juventus will begin negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo if they receive a bid worth €60 million. The Portuguese superstar joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and has already been linked with a move away from the club.

The report also suggests that Ronaldo is not expected to leave Juventus this summer, having signed a deal that is set to expire in 2022 upon joining from Real Madrid two years ago. However, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing his signature, with sporting director Leonardo a massive fan of the player.

Ronaldo's price tag is now known to the PSG hierarchy and it remains to be seen if they test Juventus with an offer for their talisman this summer. The Portuguese star has been linked with moves away from Turin after their dismal showing in the Champions League, as they were dumped out of the competition by Lyon.

Maurizio Sarri was sacked soon after their shock elimination and replaced by club legend Andrea Pirlo, who is reportedly looking to fine-tune his squad in the coming weeks.

Despite Juventus' Champions League elimination, Ronaldo enhanced his legendary status in the competition with a heroic brace in the second leg. However, it ultimately went in vain, as Lyon progressed on away goals after a 2-2 scoreline on aggregate.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli poured cold water over rumours that Ronaldo could leave the club this summer, as he referred to the former Real Madrid star as the pillar of the Bianconeri squad.

"He's going to stay with us, I'm sure Cristiano will play for Juventus next season as well. He is a pillar of this team."

Calciomercato have indicated that Ronaldo is unlikely to leave the club this summer but the report also mentioned €60 million as the ballpark figure for Juventus to consider an offer.

Any move for the 35-year-old is set to be complicated by the financial impact of COVID-19, as clubs across Europe continue to feel the impact of the global pandemic.

The Bianconeri will look to start afresh under Pirlo next summer, as they aim to move past their unexpected Champions League elimination and kickstart a new era at the club.

