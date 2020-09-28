Juventus are looking to offload winger Douglas Costa and bring in a wide player more to Andrea Pirlo's liking, according to Calcio Mercato.

The report claims that the the club is interested in bringing in Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa as their first choice replacement for the Brazilian.

Should he not be available, however, Lazio's Joaqin Correa is said to be their back up option.

It is also reported that a loan move from CSL side Shanghai Shenhua for Stephan El Shaarawy could be on the cards, with swap deals with PSG for Julian Draxler or Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele also said to be options.

However, Juventus' interest in Yannick Carrasco is expected to go unfulfilled after Atletico Madrid fail to show interest in a swap deal.

Douglas Costa, 30, missed a large portion of Juventus' 2019-20 season through injury and rarely started even when he was fit.

He produced a return of 3 goals and 7 assists in 29 appearances. It was earlier reported that Manchester United were also interested in his services as an alternative to their top target Jadon Sancho.

However, those rumours proved baseless as the English club readies their first concrete bid for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Wolves today will complete the signing of Nelson Semedo on a permanent deal. He’s gonna sign until June 2025. Douglas Costa rumours atm are *not* confirmed by agents, Juventus and not even by Wolves. Juve want to sell him but have not received any bid yet. 🔴 #Wolves #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Juventus start on a positive note

Juventus have made a positive start to the defence of their Serie A crown under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

They disposed of Sampdoria 3-0 in a scintillating performance that featured a new tactical set-up with three at the back and an approach that was visibly much more penetrative than Maurizio Sarri's football.

Their second game saw them manage to hang on to a 2-2 draw against AS Roma - thanks to a double from a certain Portuguese forward - despite playing a portion of the match with a man down.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also begun the season as he means to go on, scoring three goals and assisting one in just two games.

The 35-year-old has been in stellar goal-scoring form in 2020, notching up 24 league goals in the calendar year - more than any other striker in the top five European leagues.