Reports: Juventus and Real Madrid looking to strike a deal that could see Raphael Varane move to the Allianz Arena

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Real Madrid are ready to strike a deal that could see central defender Raphael Varane move to the Serie A giants in the summer.

The Frenchman has been almost indispensable for Los Blancos in recent seasons, but it seems his highly successful career at the Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly willing to do business concerning a potential transfer of the Frenchman, as Andrea Pirlo looks to rebuild his side.

The 27-year-old has been at the Spanish capital since 2011 after his move from French side RC Lens, and he has gone on to make over 300 appearances for Real Madrid.

He has won 18 major trophies during his time with Madrid including three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey title, four UEFA Champions League titles, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Raphael Varane joined Real Madrid on this day nine years ago. So. Many. Trophies. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YSIo980nLO — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 27, 2020

The impact of the coronavirus on the finance of the record European Champions coupled with their underperformance both domestically and in Europe could see them let go of Raphael Varane, whose current deal runs out in 2022.

The potential signing of Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba by the Galacticos could also significantly smoothen a deal between Juventus and Real Madrid for the Frenchman.

The Spanish side would have to generate funds for such a high-profile signing as Alaba and the sale of Raphael Varane would help fund such a move.

Reports have stated that Real Madrid have slapped a £50m price tag on the 2018 World Cup winner.

This potential deal makes enough sense for both Juventus and Real Madrid, as the Turin outfit looks to rebuild next summer under Andrea Pirlo, while the La Liga defending champions need to clear their wage bill to compensate for their underachievements this season.

Pirlo will be looking to prepare for the impending departure of the ageing Giorgio Chiellini and get a younger defender into the side.

Real Madrid lost further ground in the LaLiga title race with a 2-1 loss to Levante on Saturday evening.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Pi4Dj3gSTv pic.twitter.com/yZQLhwNbBq — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) January 30, 2021

Any agreement between Juventus and Real Madrid for Raphael Varane would see the 2018 World Cup winner compete with Matthijs De Ligt, Merih Demiral, and Leonardo Bonucci for the two starting spots at central defence.

However, considering his track record and winning mentality, it is a battle Varane is more than capable of winning.

Further reports have claimed that Manchester City and Paris Saint-German are the two other teams looking to sign Raphael Varane.