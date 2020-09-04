Reports: Juventus to seal Luis Suarez transfer by paying Barcelona performance-related bonuses 

Juventus are advancing in talks to seal a transfer for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, with the Italian champions set to only pay performance-related bonuses to the Blaugrana.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the agreement between the two clubs is close, but has not been fully agreed yet. Di Marzio also said that the Bianconeri are awaiting news from Barcelona after making an offer. He also said that the Blaugrana must let Suarez leave and need to agree on a severance pay before rescinding his contract.

The Mirror also report that Juventus are said to be counting on them having a very good relationship with Barcelona to ensure that they can get the signing of Suarez over the line. It is unlikely that Juventus will make any payments up-front to Barcelona for this deal, but the payment structure could take shape in the form of bonuses if certain performance-related conditions are met following Suarez's move to Juventus.

Luis Suarez close to joining Juventus from Barcelona

Luis Suarez is set to leave Barcelona this summer

Suarez was one of the first players to have been told by new Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman that he didn't have a future at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan, who has scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barcelona, though, appears to be miffed at the way his potential exit has been handled by the club.

"There has been talk of some names that the president suggested, changes that could be made, but nobody has told me that they want to get rid of me.

"If that is what the club wants it would be nice if the director responsible for these decisions spoke directly with me. It’s better than leaking if I’m one of the players they want to leave. We’ll see what happens."

Suarez's future was thrown up in the air by Barcelona club President Josep Maria Bartomeu in the aftermath of the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Bartomeu had said that the club was looking to build to the future, and only a few players wouldn't be up for sale.

The President named Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo, Frenkie De Jong and Clement Lenglet as the players who would not be sold, no matter what.

Barcelona have already lost Ivan Rakitic to Sevilla in this transfer window, and are also dealing with the issue caused by Messi's desire to leave the club immediately.