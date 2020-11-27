Reports: Juventus star Paulo Dybala attracting interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid 

According to La Stampa via Team Talk, Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is being monitored by Real Madrid and Manchester United after stalling on a new contract with the Bianconeri. The Argentine's current deal expires in 2022 and Juventus need to act quickly to sort out his future.

Despite having plans of offering Dybala an improved contract, Juventus are yet to match the Argentine demands. The report suggests that he is currently being offered €10 million per year, while the 27-year-old is believed to be expecting closer to €15 million.

With Dybala's contract set to run out in the summer of 2022, Juventus could look to cash in on him next summer to avoid losing him for free a year later. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were believed to be in the running for his signature a year ago, while Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

The Argentine attacker has been a key player for the Bianconeri over the years and is also an important member of Lionel Scaloni's national team. However, under Andrea Pirlo, Dybala has been underwhelming in the 2020-21 season and has not produced the goods consistently.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, as Juventus look to resolve his situation immediately. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the attacker and could finally land their man next summer, while Real Madrid could also look to bolster their front line with his signature.

In the summer transfer window, Manchester United's drawn-out pursuit of Jadon Sancho ended in failure, as Borussia Dortmund refused to let go of their prized asset. Real Madrid, on the other hand, refrained from splashing the cash and are believed to be targeting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2021.

However, if Los Blancos fail to sign their two primary targets, they could turn to Dybala as an alternative. As things stand, however, there have been no concrete talks of a potential transfer.

The Juventus attacker will look to return to form and force his way back into Pirlo's plans, as the Biaconeri look to retain their Serie A crown.