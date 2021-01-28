Reports: Juventus target Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane amidst Andrea Pirlo's struggles

According to Diario Madridista, Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing up a potential move for Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

Zidane might not be at the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu come the end of the season, and with Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo under pressure, the Bianconeri are looking at snapping up the former France international.

Since his first appointment as the Real Madrid head coach, Zidane has won three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles. However, he has failed to impress this season after leading Real Madrid to a horrendous start to the La Liga campaign.

❗| Real Madrid are considering Julian Nagelsmann as Zidane's replacement for the next season. He's on top of the list. @BILD [🥇] pic.twitter.com/BogxhnBj1q — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 25, 2021

Real Madrid have won just one in their last five outings and are currently seven points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

They have also crashed out of both the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana after falling to disappointing defeats against Atletico Bilbao and CD Alcoyano, who were promoted from the fourth tier of the Spanish division last year.

Juventus could turn to Real Madrid's Zidane to kickstart new era

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A-

Juventus stumbled into the new Serie A campaign after a series of lackluster performances, and they are currently struggling for results under club legend Andrea Pirlo.

They are seven points adrift of rivals and league leaders AC Milan, while Inter Milan and AS Roma are also ahead of them in the Serie A standings.

Advertisement

Following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri last season, Juventus hired club legend Andrea Pirlo barely two weeks after he was given the Juve Under-23s job.

However, his performances have failed to impress the Juventus board, who are looking at alternatives, with Zidane considered the front-runner for the role.

Halfway through the season, how would you rate Pirlo's first months? pic.twitter.com/6apnLyzlhi — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) January 25, 2021

With Zidane’s position at Real Madrid hanging in the balance, reports suggest that Juventus are watching his situation closely, with a view of bringing him to the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.

They claim that with Zidane being a Juventus icon in his playing days after playing over 200 games for them before his move to Real Madrid Madrid, he would be interested in returning to the Serie A to lead the defending champions.

Zidane is contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2022, but at the moment it seems he could well leave beforehand.