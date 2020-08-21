According to RAC1, Lionel Messi has reportedly spoken to new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and informed him of his decision to leave the club this summer. The Argentine's contract runs out next year but he has told the Dutchman that he seeks a new challenge immediately, with Barcelona in complete disarray on and off the pitch.

The report suggests that Messi does not see a future at the Camp Nou after Barcelona's embarrassing 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League; a result that sent shockwaves across Europe and went down in the history books.

Lionel Messi rocks Ronald Koeman by telling him 'he doesn't see a future at Barcelona' in private chat https://t.co/NaDyiJdqiX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 20, 2020

The European humbling led to Quique Setien being relieved of his duties, with Barcelona legend and former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman replacing him as the manager.

Despite the arrival of the new head coach, Messi has reportedly made up his mind and is seeking an early exit. However, any deal is likely to be complicated due to the transfer fee involved and his exorbitant wages.

The Argentine is the highest-paid player in world football currently and only a handful of clubs can afford to sign him this summer.

Barcelona desperate to hang onto Lionel Messi

Former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien at Barcelona

Earlier this week, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that Messi will see out his career at the club, pouring cold water over claims that he is looking for an early exit.

“Messi wants to end his career at Barça. I regularly speak to him and his father. He’s part of our project. Koeman will be the new manager and he told me that Messi is a key player for our new project."

Ronald Koeman also echoed those claims and added that Messi is the cornerstone of his Barcelona project, as he looks to convince the talismanic attacker to extend his deal at the club.

"I can imagine that Messi is disappointed, I would be too if I lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich. I have to make him feel important, and make things work. He has to finish his career here, because he is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi."

Messi's future is still up in the air and it remains to be seen if his contractual situation is resolved in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are preparing to overhaul their squad and the Argentine is set to lead the club into a new era despite being in the twilight years of his career.

