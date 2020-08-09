Liverpool are reportedly close to completing the sign of Olympiacos's Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas for a deal in the region of €13m.

According to Melissa Reddy of The Independent, the Reds moved on to target Tsimikas, after Norwich City had rejected a bid for their left-back Jamal Lewis. The two clubs eventually agreed that their valuations of Lewis were too far apart for a deal to be struck.

Liverpool and Norwich fail to reach an agreement for Jamal Lewis, with the Premier League champions close to signing Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover at left-back for €13m (£11.75m) from Olympiacos. Medical expected early next week. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 9, 2020

Tsimikas, for whom a deal was said to be agreed when Olympiacos traveled to England to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Europa League, is reportedly set to undergo a medical early next week.

Tsimikas was also said to be the subject of interest from other Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Leicester City, but it now looks like he will be heading to Anfield to play for the champions.

He will start off as a back-up to the incumbent Andy Robertson, who once again had a stellar season, as the Scot and Trent Alexander-Arnold combined for 25 assists between them in the Premier League.

Liverpool have had James Milner fill in at left-back in Robertson's absence in the more high-profile games. Youngsters Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis have played there in the domestic cups, but Larouci is set to leave, and Lewis is set for a loan.

Liverpool to sign Konstatinos Tsimikas from Olympiacos

Tsimikas is set to become a Liverpool player imminently

Advertisement

Tsimikas, 24, has made three appearances for the Greek National Team, having made his debut in 2018. He made his debut for the Olympiacos first team in 2015, and has since had spells away on loan at Esbjerg in Sweden, and Willem II in the Netherlands.

After the Jamal Lewis deal hit a fatal roadblock, Liverpool have reportedly moved on quickly to wrap up a deal with Olympiacos for Tsimikas. This was always on the cards, though, if Liverpool couldn't get the Lewis deal over the line.

There has always been a mention throughout the summer of Liverpool having a four-man shortlist for the left-back position, and Tsimikas was a name that was linked through the last few months.

For those wondering what Kostas Tsimikas has to offer...



👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/rzswBu69nM — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 9, 2020

Now that the Reds have reportedly got their man, Jurgen Klopp will look towards integrating him into the first team squad, with Liverpool set to resume training on August 15.

The Reds' first competitive action of the new season comes on August 30, when they take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.

Also Read: 5 best right-backs in world football at the moment