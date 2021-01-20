Reports: Liverpool competing with AC Milan for Lens centre-back Loic Bade

Amid an injury crisis in the centre-back position, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Lens defender Loic Bade.

As per TeamTalk, the Reds are fighting Serie A side AC Milan for the player's signature. Both clubs have reportedly been tracking Bade's progress for a while now.

Despite their injury concerns, Liverpool are not active in the market for a centre-back in January. They are looking for a more long-term prospect in the form of 20-year-old Bade, who is very highly rated in France.

The Frenchman has made 16 appearances for Lens in the Ligue 1, having won an average of 4.3 aerial duels per game this season.

Rumours have been floating on social media about Liverpool working on a deal for Brighton defender Ben White. The Reds also rivaling Real Madrid for the signature of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, so their search for a long-term prospect in the centre-back position comes as no surprise.

Have Liverpool's injury-woes led to their poor attacking form?

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool has struggled with various injuries this season, which has resulted in them sitting in fourth place. They are 18 points behind their total at this stage last season.

The Reds have had suffered long-term setbacks to starting centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with standby Joel Matip also facing time on the sidelines due to a recurring injury.

This has meant that Jurgen Klopp has either been forced to entrust youngsters Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams in the team's backline. Skipper Jordan Henderson and defensive midfielder Fabinho have also had to fill in the gaps in the heart of Liverpool's defence on multiple occasions.

Many believe that the latter has led to their recent attacking troubles as a lack of stability in midfield has led to lesser chances being created for the team's attack.

Liverpool have gone 4 games without a win and have scored only one goal during this period through a Sadio Mane strike against West Brom at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men have also failed to score in 3 consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2005.

The Reds now have little time to regroup and get back to winning ways as they face Burnley at home on Thursday. They will then travel to Old Trafford for their fourth-round tie in the FA Cup against Manchester United.