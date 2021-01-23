Reports: Liverpool and Manchester United eye Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring English youngster Jamal Musiala's contract situation at Bayern Munich. The two Premier League giants are said to be interested in signing the player, who has only 18 months left on his contract with the German club.

The 17-year-old signed for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019, having left Chelsea's academy. He has since broken into the Bayern Munich first team, with 21 appearances this season already.

According to the Express, Musiala's youth contract at Bayern Munich still has 18 months to run, and he is in negotiations over a new contract. However, a stumbling block could be that he is reportedly demanding a new deal worth around €100,000 a week.

Many British youngsters such as Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson, Ademola Lookman and Rabbi Matondo have joined Bundesliga clubs in the last few years and have made a mark with the senior teams in the league.

Jamal Musiala could move back to England if Bayern Munich contract standoff continues

Jamal Musiala

For Musiala himself, the move to Bayern Munich has been a superb one so far, and manager Hansi Flick has big hopes from him. The midfielder also recently became the youngest player to score for them in the Bundesliga.

Flick even gave Musiala a chance in the UEFA Champions League, when he started the youngster in the away game against Atletico Madrid in the group stage.

Musiala was impressive in that game, and Flick was effusive in his praise for the young man. He said:

"I have to be careful [with him]. He is very much valued by our players, has tremendous quality, is calm on the ball and is difficult to stop in one-on-one situations. He still has to improve physical but we can be very satisfied with him."

However, with Musiala still on a youth wage, there are plenty of negotiations to be had before they find an agreement on a new contract for him. If that agreement isn't found, he could well be on his way out this summer, with Bayern Munich unlikely to want to lose him on a free transfer.

A move back to his homeland could be on the cards for Musiala, with Liverpool and Manchester United now set to vie for the youngster's signature.

With Sancho also possibly set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, it promises to be an influx of players from the Bundesliga into the Premier League for the 2021-22 season.