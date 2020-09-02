According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. The 29-year-old has less than a year left on his current deal with the Reds and has so far been unable to agree a new contract with the club.

Barcelona are keen to snap him up this summer, as they look to take advantage of the situation and complete a deal swiftly. Reports suggest the Catalans are unwilling to offer more than €20 million and it remains to be seen if Liverpool sanction a move for him in the coming weeks.

⚠️🔵🔴 Portada @sport: Wijnaldum da el OK. Contrato de tres temporadas. Negociaciones avanzadas con el Liverpool. Traspaso entre 15-20M. Lo pide Koeman #fcblive pic.twitter.com/0fjLYuoiqC — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) September 1, 2020

Wijnaldum has been an indispensable member of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded Liverpool team over the years and has impressed in several positions due to his versatility and tactical intelligence.

The Dutchman is not believed to be desperate for a transfer this summer but is reportedly excited by the prospect of working with Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the pair enjoying a good relationship due to their association with the Netherlands national team.

Barcelona and Liverpool remain locked in talks with Liverpool for Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum has been one of the most important players for Liverpool in the Jurgen Klopp era

Liverpool have not given up hope of tying the 29-year-old down to a new contract, but reports in England have suggested that there are no offers on the table from the Reds as things stand.

Barcelona are leading the race to secure his signature this summer and are short-staffed in midfield after the departures of Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic. Arturo Vidal also looks to leave Barcelona to join Inter Milan in the coming days due to which Wijnaldum has reportedly become a priority for the club.

Thiago Alcantara is waiting because he strongly wants to move to Premier League this summer. Liverpool are still in contact with him but Bayern told again 2 days ago they’re going to sell Thiago only for €30m. Jürgen Klopp wants Thiago too. It’s up to the clubs. 🔴 #LFC #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Liverpool are looking to prepare for the Dutchman's departure and are currently in talks with Bayern Munich for the signing of Thiago Alcantara. Much like Wijnaldum, Thiago has a year left on his current deal and is available for as little as £30 million, a fee that is seen as a bargain for a player of his calibre.

No deal has been agreed as things stand, but it remains likely that Barcelona will submit an offer for Wijnaldum in the coming days. Liverpool do not want to part with the midfielder this summer but might be forced to do so; otherwise, they face the prospect of losing him for free in 2021.

