According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. The 29-year-old has less than a year left on his current deal with the Reds and has so far been unable to agree a new contract with the club.
Barcelona are keen to snap him up this summer, as they look to take advantage of the situation and complete a deal swiftly. Reports suggest the Catalans are unwilling to offer more than €20 million and it remains to be seen if Liverpool sanction a move for him in the coming weeks.
Wijnaldum has been an indispensable member of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded Liverpool team over the years and has impressed in several positions due to his versatility and tactical intelligence.
The Dutchman is not believed to be desperate for a transfer this summer but is reportedly excited by the prospect of working with Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the pair enjoying a good relationship due to their association with the Netherlands national team.
Barcelona and Liverpool remain locked in talks with Liverpool for Wijnaldum
Liverpool have not given up hope of tying the 29-year-old down to a new contract, but reports in England have suggested that there are no offers on the table from the Reds as things stand.
Barcelona are leading the race to secure his signature this summer and are short-staffed in midfield after the departures of Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic. Arturo Vidal also looks to leave Barcelona to join Inter Milan in the coming days due to which Wijnaldum has reportedly become a priority for the club.
Liverpool are looking to prepare for the Dutchman's departure and are currently in talks with Bayern Munich for the signing of Thiago Alcantara. Much like Wijnaldum, Thiago has a year left on his current deal and is available for as little as £30 million, a fee that is seen as a bargain for a player of his calibre.
No deal has been agreed as things stand, but it remains likely that Barcelona will submit an offer for Wijnaldum in the coming days. Liverpool do not want to part with the midfielder this summer but might be forced to do so; otherwise, they face the prospect of losing him for free in 2021.
Published 02 Sep 2020, 14:37 IST