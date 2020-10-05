Reports: Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic to seal loan move away on deadline day

According to Daily Mail, West Ham United and Southampton are looking to make loan moves for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic. The Serbian was Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Reds manager but has featured just a handful of times since signing for the club in 2016.

Grujic spent the last two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin, where he made more than 50 appearances in all competitions and established himself as an exciting player in the Bundesliga. With Liverpool spoilt for choice in the centre of the park, the box-to-box midfielder is set to be loaned out once again for the 2020-21 season.

West Ham and Southampton have been mentioned as potential destinations for the midfielder, with the two clubs also looking at Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Reports in Germany have suggested that Grujic is also a wanted man in the Bundesliga and could return to Germany for another loan spell.

Werder Bremen are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on a season-long loan, according to Bild. https://t.co/0ilw7DGoUn — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 5, 2020

BILD report that the 24-year-old is close to signing for Werder Bremen, with the Bundesliga outfit looking to snap him up as a replacement for Davy Klaassen. Liverpool are expected to part ways with the Serbian before the deadline and it seems likely to be a loan deal as things stand.

Liverpool star Grujic likely to return to the Bundesliga

In the 2020-21 season, Grujic made two appearances for Liverpool, both of which came in the Carabao Cup. The Serbian showed flashes of his brilliance and was one of Liverpool's best players in the competition before they crashed out against Arsenal in the fourth round.

Klopp's side are unlikely to reinforce their squad further but are expected to part with a handful of players before the deadline, with Yasser Larouci, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri also expected to leave the club shortly. Liverpool have a strong squad and made three shrewd signings this summer, with Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota joining the club for a combined fee believed to be in the region of £75 million.

Liverpool have received bids for Rhian Brewster, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujić.



The combined prices for the trio are believed to total around the £60m mark. (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/fx5GouqitW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 30, 2020

With clubs from two countries looking to snap up Grujic, the Serbian midfielder is set for his third loan spell from Liverpool since joining from Red Star Belgrade four seasons ago.

