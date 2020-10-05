Reports: Liverpool plotting shock move for goalkeeper after Alisson Becker's injury setback

According to The Independent, Liverpool have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur for Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, as the Reds look to make a late swoop for a goalkeeper. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a massive setback earlier this month, as first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up a shoulder injury and looks set to be missing for six weeks.

Adrian San Miguel has deputized between the sticks, but the Spaniard has cost Liverpool too many times in the past 12 months could well lose his manager's trust after his most recent performance. The Reds suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history, as they were defeated 7-2 by Aston Villa away from home.

Klopp: "Alisson has no chance of playing v Everton. Four weeks is possible, six weeks more likely." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2020

The error-prone goalkeeper's calamitous backpass was latched onto by Villa, as they scored as early as the fourth minute to put Liverpool on the backfoot. Adrian then proceeded to concede six more goals, as the Reds ended up on the wrong end of an embarrassing scoreline.

Adrian continues to live on borrowed time at Liverpool

Liverpool could look to bolster their goalkeeping department in the coming hours

Klopp is reportedly losing faith in Adrian and could be set to replace him before the deadline, with Liverpool looking make a late swoop for Gazzaniga before the deadline. The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Joe Hart, who is regarded by Jose Mourinho as the second choice goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris.

Gazzaniga is an experienced campaigner in the Premier League and could join Liverpool in a late deal. However, the Reds face a race against time to complete the signing, with the transfer window set to slam shut later today.

Rumours that Liverpool are looking at Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga...



I interviewed a senior Liverpool coach last week and he hinted Caoimhín Kelleher would be best served to go out on loan at some point.



That could open the door for a new keeper at Anfield #LFC pic.twitter.com/IPcwIz43Di — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 4, 2020

In the coming ours, Liverpool are expected to be focussed on moving players on, with the likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Yasser Larouci set to leave the club. Klopp has a stacked squad at his disposal currently and will look to offload the ones on the fringes of the team to balance the books.

