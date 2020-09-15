Reports: Liverpool ponder signing Sampdoria defender Omar Colley

Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Sampdoria centre-back Omar Colley, as the Reds look to strengthen their defensive depth before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

According to SampNews24, Liverpool have made enquiries for Colley, who has a £10.8m release clause in his contract. At that price, it is a signing that Liverpool would not have too many issues about, provided that they have no qualms about the quality of the player himself.

The Reds have made just one signing in the summer transfer window so far, with Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas having been signed from Olympiacos.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact on the entire footballing world, Liverpool have been circumspect with releasing their purse-strings this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has, time and again, played down big moves in the transfer market, with the Reds being linked even to the purchase of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, but an official bid is still forthcoming from Liverpool.

In terms of the centre-backs at the club right now, there are only three in the senior squad - Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Dejan Lovren moved on at the end of last season, with his six-year spell at Liverpool culminating after a move to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

Youngsters Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg and Billy Koumetio have played in the centre-back role in pre-season, but there is a sense that neither of them might yet be ready to play a big role, with Liverpool set to be challenging near the top, if not at the very top of the Premier League table this season.

Liverpool look to add depth for centre-back role

Sampdoria's Omar Colley (centre)

Colley is a 27-year-old Gambia international, and isn't exactly the kind of signing that Liverpool generally make. However, there have been exceptions from time to time, especially when the player coming in is a back-up option, like the Estonian centre-back Ragnar Klavan was for two seasons between 2016 and 2018.

Colley moved to Sampdoria in 2018, and has been very impressive since his move to Serie A, after he had spent two seasons with Belgian side KRC Genk.

The Gambian will not be a starter in the Liverpool line-up every week, but he could be just the kind of player that Liverpool need, so that they can give themselves some room to manouevre in the centre-back areas, especially with Gomez and Matip not having the best injury record.