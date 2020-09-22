According to France Football via Sport Witness, Liverpool have an agreement with Watford for the signing of Ismaila Sarr this summer. The Reds have reportedly agreed a transfer fee believed to be in the region of €40 million, while they are currently in talks to finalize personal terms.

Sarr has been on the club's radar for a while now and could finally be set to move to Anfield, with the club expected to thrash out his contract in the coming days. Liverpool recently announced the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves and Sarr was mentioned as one of the candidates under consideration before the Reds moved for the Portuguese star.

Ismaïla Sarr | France Football claim Liverpool have found ‘€35-40m’ agreement for Championship star – Wages still need to be sorted out.



Feels like must have been pre-Jota, but it only came out today.https://t.co/mV9lLVbDL1 #watfordfc #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 21, 2020

However, France Football made a bold claim yesterday that Jurgen Klopp's side have agreed a deal for Sarr, which essentially means they are in the market for another attacker after the addition of Jota. Liverpool have also signed Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas this summer and look well-positioned to retain their Premier League crown.

Journalists close to the Reds have indicated that the Reds will not dip into the transfer market for further incomings, pouring cold water over rumours that Sarr is a target for the club. France Football's claims, however, cannot be dismissed entirely.

Liverpool aim to fine-tune their squad in the coming weeks

Ismaila Sarr is a wanted man this summer

The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Rhian Brewster, and Divock Origi could all leave Liverpool in the coming weeks, as Klopp looks to trim his squad before the conclusion of the transfer window. The Reds will have just Takumi Minamino and Jota as attacking options on the bench if the trio depart the club, at which point Sarr could emerge as a serious option.

The Senegalese star is well known to Liverpool, having scored a stunning brace against the Reds in Watford's shock 3-0 victory in the Premier League earlier this year. The Hornets suffered relegation to the Championship but Sarr was one of their best players, having impressed in his first season in England.

🔴 New baller in town! Thiago Alcántara at Liverpool...#UCL pic.twitter.com/Z1aCzEkzZk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 21, 2020

The young attacker is reportedly a target for Manchester United, who are looking to sign an attacker after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho. Sarr could be on the move in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen if he seals a swift return to the Premier League.

