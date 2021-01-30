Reports: Manchester City closing in on two Brazilian wonderkids from Fluminense 

According to Goal, Manchester City are closing in on deals for Fluminense youngsters Kayky and Metinho. The two 17-year-olds have been spotted by the Premier League side and are expected to complete their transfers in January.

Highly-rated striker Kayky was recently linked with a move to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk. However, City are set to make snatch deals for both the 17-year-olds in the coming days.

It has also been reported by Goal, that the Premier League giants are yet to decide which of the clubs in the City Football Group that the pair will move to garner experience. Playing time is unlikely to be available to them at Manchester City.

Fluminense U-17 this season:



🏆Campeonato Brasileiro

🥈Brazilian Cup

⭐️Kayky

⭐️Metinho

⭐️Arthur Wenderroscky

⭐️Jefté

⭐️João Neto

⭐️Matheus Martins



One of the best U-17 teams in the world. pic.twitter.com/MxtkTvBxHv — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 29, 2021

Kayky, who turns 18 in June, is a natural striker by trade but can also play as a winger or attacking midfielder. He has been compared to Brazilian superstar Neymar in the past. Kayky played for Brazil at the U-16 level but is yet to break into the Fluminense first-team.

Metinho will turn 18 in April and plays as a midfielder. The youngster has already trained with the Brazilian national team. Metinho has been on the radar of a host of European clubs in the past, most notably Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester City looking to add to their growing list of Brazilian talents

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

Manchester City acquired two other Brazilian teenagers last year. They signed right-back Yan Couto in March from Coritiba before sending him out on loan to Laliga 2 side Girona this season. Manchester City also signed Peruvian defender Kluiverth Aguilar from Alianza Lima for a fee of £1.5million in April. The Brazilian is expected to join the squad later this year when he turns 18 in May.

Manchester City also have a couple of Brazilians in their first team in captain Fernandinho, goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and striker Gabriel Jesus.