Reports: Manchester City offer Barcelona 3 players plus cash in exchange for Lionel Messi

Manchester City have reportedly made their move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, offering the Catalans three players, in addition to a sum of €100m.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have been offered Eric Garcia, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus along with an additional €100m as Manchester City step up their efforts to reunite Pep Guardiola with the Argentine legend.

City were alerted to the possibility of signing Messi after an incredible turn of events on Tuesday evening, when Messi had provided documentation to Barcelona, asking to leave the club.

Messi was reported to want to invoke the clause in his contract which allowed him to unilaterally rescind his contract at the end of this season.

Barcelona, however, said that the clause expired in June, when the 2019-20 season was supposed to end. Messi's camp say that the COVID-19 lockdown extended the season until August, and that the clause is still valid.

There appears to be the grounds for a legal tussle at Barcelona, with the club unlikely to concede ground on the expiry of the clause in Messi's contract. SPORT report that Barcelona are clear that Messi can only leave the club if his release clause of €700m is paid in full.

Barcelona offered 3 Manchester City players for potential Lionel Messi deal

The Lionel Messi saga is set to be drawn out for the length of the transfer window

Of the three players offered to Barcelona, SPORT report that the Catalans are happy with Eric Garcia and Bernardo Silva. They report that Barcelona are not fully convinced Gabriel Jesus, who is yet to fully nail down a starting XI spot at Manchester City.

Advertisement

Guardiola will obviously be itching to reunite with the best player of his era at Barcelona. The current Manchester City coach changed Messi's role to that of a false nine, and got the best out of him, during his four years at the Nou Camp, and will be desperate to deliver the same at Manchester City.

City are going through a mini-rebuild, after finishing 18 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool last season. Guardiola also came in for criticism for his tactics during the Champions League quarterfinal against Lyon, which City lost 3-1.

Whether Manchester City can do a deal for Messi remains to be seen, but there is said to be a confidence within the club that the finances are available for such a deal to be done.

The Argentine is said to be certain about the fact that he will not attend the pre-season training at Barcelona, as Ronald Koeman takes charge for the first time.