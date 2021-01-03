Reports: Manchester City to offer Eden Hazard way out of Real Madrid 

Manchester City are said to be interested in signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid in the summer.

According to a report from OK Diario, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Hazard, and is ready to offer the Belgian a lifeline to kickstart his career once again.

Eden Hazard has been unable to really get going as a Real Madrid player. A string of injuries have completely robbed him of the chance to build any momentum in his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, Real Madrid's patience with Hazard is starting to wear off. The Belgian was signed for a fee of more than €100m in the summer of 2019, after seven years as a Chelsea player.

After his first season in a Real Madrid shirt, Hazard said that he was confident he would turn things around, and become an important player for Los Blancos.

However, that has not yet materialised as he thought it would. There is now a chance that Real Madrid would decide to cash in on the Belgian star, even if they are not able to re-coup what they paid for him in 2019.

Real Madrid interested in Son to replace Eden Hazard

The report has also stated that Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, in a bid to add goals to their squad from the wide areas.

Zidane follows Heung-min Son closely. Real Madrid will soon meet with the Tottenham managers and get information about the player.



#Tottenham #RealMadrid — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) January 1, 2021

With Son playing in a similar role to Hazard's best position, it is likely that any Real Madrid move for the South Korean would have a direct impact on Hazard's future at the club.

However, Manchester City are now said to be interested in offering Hazard a way out of what has been a sour move to Spain so far.

The Belgian already has a great understanding with his compatriot and City talisman Kevin De Bruyne. However, with several other attackers in the Manchester City squad, it is difficult to see the need for a player like Hazard.

A striker is, at the moment, a more pressing need for Manchester City, with Sergio Aguero not getting any younger, and there being an immediate need to find a replacement for him.

However, if this report is to be believed, then Manchester City could well be the ones to offer Eden Hazard an alternative at the moment, especially if Real Madrid are hellbent on signing Son.