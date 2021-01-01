Reports: Manchester City ready to battle Real Madrid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Cardoso Tete is generating attention from Manchester City and Real Madrid and could ignite a battle for his signature soon.

According to Man City Square, Manchester City are ready to compete with Real Madrid to sign the Brazilian winger. Tete was the star of Shakhtar Donetsk’s 3-2 win over the Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League group stages. The Brazilian ended the game with a goal and an assist to his name and made a big impression on the pitch.

Tete joined the Gremio youth academy at the age of eight and rose through the ranks to make it to the reserve team. He went on to join Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2019 and ended up with four goals from ten games in the 2018/19 season. Since then, the Brazilian has been a constant feature in the Ukrainian side and scored nine times from 34 appearances last season.

Tete has one goal in 13 games this season, but it was that goal against Real Madrid which earned him worldwide recognition. The Spanish giants seemed to have liked what they saw, as they are interested in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the player too and remain eager to secure his services.

UCL HALF TIME UPDATE: Real 0-3 Shaktar Donetsic; 20yr old Brazilian Matteos Cardoso Lemos Martins Tete scores one and assists another as Shaktar Donetsic lead Real Madrid at Santiago Barnabeu — David Lumansi (@DavidLumansi) October 21, 2020

The Brazilian is a huge Barcelona fan and dreams of playing for the Blaugrana one day. That could force him to turn down Real Madrid’s advances and tilt the tide in Manchester City’s favor.

Manchester City and Real Madrid could be involved in a four-way race for Tete

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Tete has also revealed his desire to play in the Premier League for either Manchester United or Liverpool. As such, Manchester City and Real Madrid could be involved in a four-way battle for his services.

The Red Devils have been monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but were reluctant to match the Bundesliga side’s £100m valuation of the Englishman in the summer. Tete could be a cheaper alternative to Sancho and if Manchester United decide to pursue the Brazilian, they could give steep competition to both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s valuation of the player is unknown, but interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe has seen his stock rise. However, Real Madrid and Manchester City will be aware of the risk associated with the move, as the 20-year-old is largely untested in the big leagues.