Reports: Manchester City set to spend big on 5 top players

Manchester City have had their Champions League ban overturned and now they are planning to spend big this summer. The Cityzens are keen on bolstering their squad to catch up with Liverpool, who are miles ahead of them in the Premier League table.

According to Telegraph and Daily Mail, the former Premier League champions will take advantage of the FFP rules being relaxed this summer. Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen a few areas in the squad and has a list of players ready.

Manchester City transfer targets

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the top targets for the manager as he wants to sign a centre-back at any cost this summer. Fernandinho had to play at the heart of the defence as Aymeric Laporte was injured. Telegraph report that the Napoli defender would cost £75 million.

The Telegraph report also adds that Jack Grealish is also on the wish list as Guardiola wants to get an attacking player as well. The Aston Villa star will also help in increasing their homegrown quota and has Premier League experience.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is also a part of the transfer wish list but the solidity of this interest in unknown as per the report. The Spaniard has been linked with a a move to Etihad for a long time now.

Daily Mail add that Bacelona target Lautaro Martinez is also said to be on the top of the wish list of Pep Guardiola as he eyes a striker who can compete with Sergio Aguero for a starting spot. Gabriel Jesus has been doing well when he gets a chance but has never really managed to push Aguero out of the Manchester City starting XI.

The defensive target for Manchester City and Guardiola is reportedly Bayern Munich's David Alaba who is open to leaving the Bundesliga club this summer. He is in the final year of his contract at the German champions and his manager has confirmed that he is looking to leave the club.

The signings are easily set to cost Manchester City over £200 million this summer but there will be a few exits as well. Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy and Nicolas Otamendi are the very likely ones to leave the Premier League club.