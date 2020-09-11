Reports: Manchester United agree on a fee for 'highly-rated' striker from arch-rivals Manchester City

Manchester United have agreed on a fee for 17-year-old striker Charlie McNeill, according to the Manchester Evening News. McNeill, who has scored close to 600 goals in various youth level competitions, rejoins United after leaving the club at the age of 11 to join neighbours Manchester City.

McNeil opted against signing a new contract at the Cityzens after limited opportunities at the U-18 level. Manchester United had to agree on a deal with Manchester City since McNeill was yet to turn 17 until this week or risk a tribunal to decide on a fee for the forward.

Manchester United have agreed on an initial £750,000 fee to sign Charlie McNeill from Manchester City. The fee could potentially rise to £1.35 million, with City also laying claim to profits from a potential future sale. McNeill, a Manchester United fan, had also attracted attention from Germany and Scotland as well.

Mason Greenwood made the jump up to the senior side last season.

Manchester United have invested heavily in their U-18 side since the arrival of Nicky Butt as the head of their academy. The Red Devils have signed a number of prospects this season for their U-18 side with Alejandro Garnacho arriving from Atletico Madrid, Marc Jurado from Barcelona, and Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid.

In addition, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Joe Hugill, Logan Pye and Radek Vitek were also brought in during the current window. McNeill might get the benefit of playing for the U-23s straight away with United lacking a striker in the side.

Manchester United U-23 boss Neil Wood isn't afraid to throw in youngsters at that level, with Hannibal Mejbri (who is also 17-years-old) a regular in the side. Wood also gave Will Fish, another 17-year-old, his debut against Salford in the EFL Club.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer integrated the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood into the senior side last season. The Manchester United manager spoke recently about his commitment to bringing through academy players at the club with BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We always had that in the back of our minds that our academy will provide players and Teden (Mengi) has definitely impressed me. It’s different trusting defenders on the big stage, of course it is."