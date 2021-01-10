Reports: Manchester United defender Brandon Williams looking to join Newcastle United on loan

According to reports from Chronicle Live, Manchester United defender Brandon Willian is keen to join Newcastle United on loan till the end of the season.

Brandon Williams broke into the Manchester United senior team last season and made over 30 appearances for the Red Devils after Luke Shaw was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

However, with the return of Luke Shaw to full fitness and the arrival of Alex Telles, the 20-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season.

The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at the Manchester club and has featured for just six minutes in five league appearances. Williams is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford and is open to a loan move till the end of the season in search of more game time.

Several Premier League clubs interested in Manchester United defender Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams is a versatile and talented youngster, therefore, several Premier League clubs have been crawling for his signature this January.

According to Chronicles Live, Newcastle United lead the race to sign the Englishman and head coach Steve Bruce has held positive talks with Manchester United’s assistant Michael Carrick over a loan move.

Bayer Leverkusen, Southampton and Everton are also rumored to be interested in the defender, but they are only willing to play him in a back-up role at the club. Williams is reportedly keen on moving to the St. James’ Park, as he is assured of regular first-team football with the Magpies.

The Manchester United defender is naturally a right-back, but his versatility has seen him feature excellently on the left side of the pitch. Williams would fit the Magpies like a glove as he is capable of playing as a wing-back in Bruce's preferred three-man defense.

Since his debut for Manchester United in 2019, Williams has made 40 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.