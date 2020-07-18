Manchester United have made a stunning late move for Victor Osimhen according to CalcioNapoli24. They report that the Red Devils are trying to hijack the Nigerian striker's move to Napoli from Lille.

Victor Osimhen is reportedly close to joining Napoli for a reported fee of €81 million. The striker was linked with moves to Chelsea and Liverpool earlier this year, but the Serie A side are currently leading the race.

CalcioNapoli24 report that Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on getting another striker this summer and has identified Victor Osimhen as the best one available. The Lille striker is just 21-years-old and will fit right into Manchester United's new frontline that is oozing with young talent.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood currently share the responsibility of leading the Manchester United attack, but there are no backups for them right now. Solskjaer. is keen on getting things done this summer and Victor Osimhen is said to be the #1 pick.

Manchester United's efforts to sign Victor Osimhen in vain?

Despite Mancheter United's late efforts to bring Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, it looks like he is going to join Napoli. The striker has reportedly agreed terms with the Serie A side and will be moving to Italy soon.

Lille General Director, Marc Ingla has also confirmed that the deal is very close to taking place. He has also acknowledged the fact that Lille are never the final destination for any top player and they are just the stepping stone for their careers. Talking during the unveiling of Isaac Lihadj, Ingla said:

“We are in the last stage [of discussions]. The player has made his choice. It is a regret to see him leave but we must be aware of the strength of the market. We do not hide our economic model. We must not only consider the amount of the transfer but also the salary that is offered to the player.”

“We are not a final destination. With us, players thrive. We use their talent but we also build their careers. We are also in this process. It is the life of a club and the market. For him and his family, this can be an exceptional opportunity.” [via Goal]