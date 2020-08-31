Reports: Manchester United eye three more signings after agreeing fee for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are looking to press on with the signing of Donny van de Beek and add three more players to their squad before the transfer window closes on October 6.

Last night, United were said to have agreed a €45 deal with Ajax to sign the Netherlands midfielder, with personal terms and other final details set to be finalised imminently.

Since they confirmed a place in next season's UEFA Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League, the Red Devils have been engaged in a dialogue with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho.

The young English winger is definitely still the prime target for Manchester United, but they have been reluctant to pay Dortmund's €120m asking price, and have been locked in a stalemate.

If they were to agree that particular fee, Sancho would become Manchester United's most expensive signing of all time.

Dortmund have gone on to make it clear since, that they are planning to start the 2020-21 season with Sancho in their ranks, and that he would remain in Germany for another year at least.

Manchester United have maintained that they will be prudent with their spending at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the finances of all football clubs into major uncertainty.

However, according to The Express, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains hopeful that an agreement can eventually be found for Sancho to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United eye defender and striker

Jadon Sancho could yet be on the move this summer

In addition to wanting to complete the Sancho signing, Solskjaer has also made a centre-back and a striker priority positions to fill during the transfer window.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are now firmly established as the first-choice centre-back duo at the club, but there is little to no back-up for them. Eric Bailly's Old Trafford career has been ravaged by injuries, and there are doubts on the Ivorian's ability to last a full season, especially with the schedule set to be packed, thanks to the delayed start to the season.

The Express, however, say that Manchester United will have to sell before they buy a centre-back. They already have Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo on their books, with all three available for sale this summer.

Solskjaer is also said to want to add a striker to the Manchester United squad. RB Salzburg's Patson Daka is reportedly a target for the Red Devils, who missed out on the signing of Erling Haaland from the same club in January.