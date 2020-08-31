According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, Manchester United have agreed a deal worth €45 million deal for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has also agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils and is set to complete his move to Old Trafford in the coming week, after being linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United moved quickly to agree a deal with Ajax, with the Eredivisie club's sporting director and former Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar playing a key role in negotiations. The two clubs share a good relationship and it was on display from the offset, as they reached a total agreement swiftly despite interest from other clubs.

Van de Beek has been a key player for Ajax over the years and has produced the goods domestically as well as in Europe in recent seasons, as he established himself as a key player for club and country.

An attacking midfielder by trade, the 23-year-old is also capable of playing a deeper role thanks to his versatility and tactical intelligence on and off the ball.

Manchester United are set to announce the signing this week, with the deal believed to be in the region of €45 million including add ons. The Red Devils have had a quiet transfer window so far, but the signing of Van de Beek could start a spending spree.

Jadon Sancho remains a priority for the Red Devils, while Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has also been linked with the club in recent days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be eager to add more quality to the squad in the coming weeks, with the 2020-21 Premier League season all set to commence less than two weeks from now.

Van de Beek will become a Manchester United player by the end of the week and is expected to add some goals and much-needed depth to their midfield options. The 23-year-old is set to bid an emotional farewell to Ajax, having joined the club as a young boy and progressed through the ranks to become a key player in Amsterdam.

