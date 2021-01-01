Reports: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to lure Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to North London. Jose Mourinho, according to a story from Sun (via Express), is looking to capitalize on Dean Henderson's undesirable situation at Manchester United.

Spurs are hoping to sign a new shot-stopper because club captain Hugo Lloris has just over a year left on his current deal. There have been reports suggesting he could reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is heavily looks set to return to management with the Paris Saint-Germain job.

Lloris has been at Tottenham since 2012 and has amassed a total of 344 appearances for them. At 34 with no league titles under his belt, he could look for a new opportunity at PSG.

Happy new year everyone!! I hope 2021 is a better year for us all!! I wish you all good health ❤️ thanks for your support in 2020😁 pic.twitter.com/M86KWY1HFY — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) December 31, 2020

Henderson has made three league appearances for Manchester United

Dean Henderson has played second fiddle to David de Gea this season

And Spurs have looked no further than Manchester United to find his successor. As per the aforementioned report, Henderson, who wants to become England's number one, is growing increasingly frustrated in his first season at Old Trafford.

The young goalkeeper has only featured thrice in the Premier League for Manchester United and has played second fiddle to David de Gea this season.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to snap up Henderson in the summer if they lose the fight to keep Lloris. They have also shortlisted former Manchester United goalie Sam Johnstone, who would be a cheaper option as compared to Henderson, especially if West Bromwich Albion drop to the Championship.

Henderson's move after just one year at Manchester United seems farfetched, as he is highly rated and still has many years of prime football left in him. De Gea is 30 and it could only be a matter of time before the Englishman displaces him between the sticks for the Red Devils.

Ready to start the new year in style — come on United! 🙌



🔴 #MUFC

#⃣ #MUNAVL

🏆 #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 1, 2021

Spurs may have to dish out a significant amount of money to lure him. However, it seems unlikely that Henderson will look to leave Old Trafford before being given a chance to impress consistently.

