Reports: Manchester United handed major boost in pursuit of RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United have been handed a major boost in the transfer of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, as the Bundesliga outfit have now identified a replacement for the defender.

Manchester United are one of many teams across Europe desperate to land the exciting center-back, with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bolster his defensive ranks.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football, and his impressive performances have attracted a host of European heavyweights, who are scrambling for his signature.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, reports the Mirror.



Where should the France star go? pic.twitter.com/bI2pICk1kC — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2021

Manchester United are keen on snapping up Dayot Upamecano, and while RB Leipzig remain reluctant to see their star player exit, they have now outlined a potential replacement for the defender.

This comes as a huge boost in Manchester United’s pursuit of the French defender, considering that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeted the Leipzig star last summer but failed in their bid to sign him.

Manchester United to battles several clubs across Europe for Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Koeln - Bundesliga

Dayot Upamecano is contracted to RB Leipzig until 2022, and with his release clause set to expire in the next six months, he will be available for just over £38 million at the end of the season.

Leipzig now appear to be resigned to losing the Frenchman and have reportedly identified a replacement for the defender.

Advertisement

While it is reported that Chelsea have contacted Upamecano’s representatives over a potential deal, Bayern Munich are also interested, as they seek to replace the duo of Jerome Boateng and David Alaba.

Dayot Upamecano race will be so interesting. Rummenigge confirmed today that Bayern are seriously interested and pushing with his agent, but Premier League top clubs are involved too as PSG. 🔴



It’ll be up to the player because of the €42m release clause... — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2021

Boateng and Alaba will exit the Allianz Arena at the end of the season as their contract expires in the next six months and the Bundesliga champions are lining up a move for Upamecano as a replacement.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in dire need of defensive reinforcements, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez currently sidelined with long-term injuries. Manchester United are also set to battle for the defender once again in the summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dreams of an Upamecano-Maguire center-back pairing.