Reports: Manchester United identify highly-rated teenager as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United are posing a "great threat" to Real Madrid in the battle to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

The 17-year-old midfielder has taken the football world by storm since breaking into the Rennes first team in the 2018/19 season. He's made 49 appearances since and has already featured twice for the France national team.

Camavinga made his international debut last month and scored a wonderful bicycle kick on his last outing, in last week's 7-1 triumph over Ukraine. He's unsurprisingly in-demand at club level, with Manchester United being credited with an interest.

Eduardo Camavinga is only the second 17-year-old in the history of the senior men's national team to score for France.



And he's done it on his full debut for Les Bleus. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/T5epeLHgxc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2020

In Monday's edition of AS, it's claimed that Manchester United have "put the mechanism in place" to sign Camavinga, should Paul Pogba leave the club.

The highly-rated starlet has recently rejected a contract extension at Rennes and with his current deal expiring in 2022, he could be available at an appealing price next year.

AS claim that Manchester United are already braced to lose Pogba sooner rather than later and are watching their backs in case that happens.

Thus, the Red Devils are said to be posing a "great threat" to Real Madrid for his signature. Camavinga's agent Mousa Sissoko has also warned the La Liga giants that his client may not still be available after next summer.

Real Madrid were touted to make a move for Camavinga in the transfer window just gone. However, the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly foiled plans. Zinedine Zidane is thought to have personally requested the teenager's services, which has placed the Santiago Bernabeu as his expected destination.

As aforementioned, Manchester United United could see Camavinga as a replacement for Pogba. However, the latter could actually be the key to see the former arrive at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United's hopes could rely on Paul Pogba

Pogba hasn't held back praise for Camavinga as of late, which has prompted many to draw up fantasies of the duo playing alongside each other at Manchester United.

Although Pogba's contract runs until the end of the 2020/21 season, Manchester United have the option the extend it for a further year. However, the club still faces the risk of losing the 27-year-old Frenchman on a free transfer for the second time.

17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga scores his first goal for France on his first start.



The next generation 🇫🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/M8XoLcregV — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 7, 2020

Advertisement

Whilst on international duty with France, Pogba has admitted that it's a dream to one day play for Real Madrid. Funnily enough, Camavinga has also previously admitted his desire to join the Spanish club.

Perhaps it wouldn't be outrageous to suggest that there's more chance of the two lining up together for Los Blancos than there is for Manchester United. Only time will tell, but interest is seemingly there and Pogba could be the key.