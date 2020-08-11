According to ESPN, Manchester United have identified Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are expected to continue negotiations with Borussia Dortmund to secure the signature of the Englishman. However, they have sounded out Dembele just in case they fail to get a deal for the 20-year-old over the line.

Erling Haaland on Jadon Sancho: "Jadon is a fantastic player, so I am very happy that he is staying. I am sure he will give me some goals - but I will give him some as well." [Ruhr Nachrichten] #BVB pic.twitter.com/4guMSEEagp — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) August 11, 2020

Sancho is interested in a move to Manchester United this summer and it has been reported that personal terms will not be a problem.

However, Dortmund have slapped a £108 million price tag on their prized asset, a fee that the Red Devils consider excessive in the current climate.

Manchester United have already held initial talks with Dembele, as per reports

Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a target for Manchester United

While reports emerged that Manchester United were a step away from completing a deal, Dortmund sporting director Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed that the club aren't in active negotiations with the record Premier League champions.

Additionally, Watzke also categorically denied rumours that Sancho is up for sale and concluded by saying that Dortmund are planning to retain the Englishman.

The transfer saga looks like it could go on for months and it remains to be seen if Sancho seals a record-breaking move to Manchester United this summer. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are reportedly eyeing up alternatives and are interested in Dembele.

Michael Zorc says Jadon Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund and the decision is final. Not saying history will repeat itself but In July 2017 he was asked if Ousmane Dembele would be sold that summer. "No way," Zorc said. Dembele was sold to Barcelona two months later. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 10, 2020

While the Frenchman isn't hell-bent on leaving Barcelona summer, he could be interested in a loan move with an obligation to buy, as per reports. Since making a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2017, Dembele has failed to live up to the hype and has struggled with problems on and off the pitch.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has not featured in a competitive game for Barcelona since November is currently back in full team training after undergoing hamstring surgery in February.

Dembele is running out of time to save his Barcelona career and has emerged as a target for Manchester United if they fail to land Sancho. The Red Devils are expected to continue negotiations with Dortmund, but the Bundesliga outfit are unlikely to budge on their valuation of the Englishman.

