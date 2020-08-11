5 most underrated players in the Premier League

The Premier League is currently blessed with some of the finest footballing talents across the world, as it continues to grow in stature with each passing season.

Hailed as the most entertaining league in world football for its quality of football and the stories it produces, the Premier League is the dream destination for any up and coming footballer.

In recent seasons, Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated the English top-flight and elevated the Premier League to new heights. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have spurred each other on and broken multiple long-standing Premier League records with their talented group of players.

While the Premier League puts players on the map for the world to take notice, some players continue to go under the radar despite what they offer to their respective teams.

On that note, here are the five most underrated players in the Premier League currently.

#5 Ricardo Pereira | Leicester City

Leicester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira has taken the Premier League by storm since joining the club in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese defender is the perfect modern-day full-back and is capable of contributing to both phases of play with equal measure.

Leicester City's philosophy revolves around their full-backs bombing up and down the pitch. In that sense, Pereira and Ben Chilwell have been incredible for the Foxes, as they played a pivotal role in spearheading Leicester to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

Pereira featured 33 times for Brendan Rodgers' side in the 2019-20 season and notched up four goals and three assists in all competitions. The 26-year-old is one of the best players in the Premier League in his position and will look to establish himself as the first-choice right-back for his national team in the coming months.

#4 Gabriel Jesus | Manchester City

Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The fact that a player of Gabriel Jesus' quality is the second-choice striker proves the kind of depth Manchester City have currently. The Brazilian striker has largely played second-fiddle to Sergio Aguero in his Premier League career but has featured regularly this season due to an injury to the Argentine.

Blessed with a tireless work-rate and a keen eye for goal, Jesus is a striker who likes to gets involved in the buildup play and is also technically gifted on the ball. The 23-year-old is enjoying his most productive season in a Manchester City shirt and has thus far racked up 23 goals in all competitions for Guardiola's side.

Jesus does not get the praise he deserves due to his role in the team but has proved that he is more than capable of leading the line for Manchester City.

