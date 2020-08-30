Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, but the negotiations aren't as advanced as some other reports suggest.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United "are continuing to monitor" the Ajax midfielder's situation, having not yet made a signing in this summer transfer window yet.

van de Beek was left out of the Ajax for their friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, with head coach Erik Ten Hag saying that there had been "developments" about his future.

Manchester United are in contact with Donny Van de Beek agents by weeks - he’s been scouted for many months.

He’s considered an ‘opportunity’ but Ajax are still waiting to receive an official bid. Barcelona are denying any contact to sign Van de Beek. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #vandebeek — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2020

That had to led to speculation that Manchester United were ready to complete the signing of the midfielder imminently, but the latest reports suggest that is not the case.

MEN have reported that van de Beek is a player that Manchester United have scouted extensively, and it is likely that they could make a move for the midfielder.

Ajax are expected to demand a fee in the region of £40m for the midfielder, with several big clubs around the continent said to be interested in signing him.

Donny van de Beek expected to leave Ajax with Manchester United alert to situation

Ajax expect Donny van de Beek to leave the club this summer

Advertisement

It is looking increasingly likely that van de beek will leave Ajax this summer. Real Madrid were largely expected to sign the midfielder this summer, but financial restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have meant the Spanish champions have pulled out.

Barcelona were also said to be interested, but journalist Oriol Domenech confirmed last night that they were not going to move for the Ajax man, with Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum being their top target in midfield.

Una de les prioritats de @RonaldKoeman, @Donny_beek6, està a punt de signar pel @ManUtd. @GWijnaldum s’ha convertit en el gran objectiu. — Oriol Domènech (@orioldomenech) August 29, 2020

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said a few months ago that he expected van de Beek to leave the club this summer, but also insisted that there would be no compromises on the finances of any deal, because of the pandemic.

"Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers. Nothing has changed," said Van der Sar.

"There won't be a 50 per cent discount. The clubs can forget about that."

Manchester United don't begin their Premier League campaign until the weekend beginning September 19, having been given an extra week to rest, after their exertions in the Europa League tournament in Germany.

The summer transfer window closes on October 6.