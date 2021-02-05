Manchester United and Juventus identify Fiorentina star as Upamecano alternative - Reports 

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United and Juventus are in a two-horse race to land Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Manchester United have been in search of a solid central defensive option for a while now. While Harry Maguire has been rock solid so far, the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have battled with fitness issues this season.

Manchester United are leading the race for Fiorenrina Centre Back Nikola Milenkovic. The player has no intention of extending his contract which expires in 2022.🇷🇸 (Various) #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YT1iBmXKuG — Football Cvlture (@FootballCVLTURE) February 5, 2021

Juventus, meanwhile, are seeking a permanent and long-term replacement for the aging central defensive duo of Chiellini and Bonucci.

RB Leipzig's influential defender Dayot Upamecano has been also been linked to both Manchester United and Juventus in recent months, but the move now appears unlikely. Bayern Munich have reportedly emerged as leading candidates to sign the France international, prompting both Manchester United and Juventus to search for alternatives.

Reports from Italy now suggest that both Manchester United and Juventus have turned their attention to Fiorentina’s towering center-back Nikola Milenkovic.

Manchester United and Juventus set to battle for Nikola Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic is currently contracted to Fiorentina until the summer of 2022. However, it is reported that the 23-year-old is open to a move away from the Italian-based club.

The Serbian has been a key player for Fiorentina this season despite their shaky form in the Serie A. His superb performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs from Italy and abroad, with both Milan clubs, Juventus, and Manchester United said to be interested in securing his services.

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina.



The 22-year-old's current contract is due to expire in 2022, and he is unlikely to sign a contract extension at Artemio Franchi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KlqoaDhug9 — Dominic Fobih Agbley🇬🇭🇪🇦 (@DominicFobih) February 5, 2021

Nikola Milenkovic reportedly has his heart set on a move away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi as he has no intention of extending his current contract with Fiorentina. The Italian club are now resigned to cashing in on the towering Serb and have reportedly slapped a €35m price tag on the defender.

Manchester United and Juventus are prepared to go head-to-head for the 23-year-old, as both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andrea Pirlo want to bolster their defensive ranks.

Manchester United have been long-time admirers of the central defender, as he has been on the club’s wishlist since Jose Mourinho was at the helm of the club.