Manchester United leading race to Sign Brazilian wonderkid - Reports 

According to the Mail, Manchester United are close to snapping up Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron from Palmeiras.

Manchester United, along with Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus, have repeatedly been linked with the Brazilian starlet, but it appears the Red Devils are now in the pole position to secure his signature.

The report claims that Manchester United are negotiating personal terms with the youngster before moving on to discuss a potential fee with Palmeiras.

Gabriel Veron as a professional:



37 Games

19 Starts

1911 Minutes (≈21 full games)

11 Goals

5 Assists



One of Brazil’s best talents 🌟 pic.twitter.com/b1ycAIVkrl — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) January 24, 2021

It was initially reported that both Manchester United and Manchester City were frontrunners to sign the teenager, who is also on the radar of La Liga giants Barcelona. However, it appears United are likely to secure the services of the attacker. They will activate the release clause in the player's contract, which runs till 2025.

Veron was one of Brazil’s best players in the 2019 U-17 World Cup. He scored three goals and three assists in seven appearances to help his country lift the trophy, while also winning the Golden Ball award.

Manchester United continue their hunt for South American talents

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

On his potential arrival at Old Trafford, Gabriel Veron could become the latest South American talent to sign for Manchester United.

Manchester United notably brought Facundo Pellistri to the club in the summer while Douglas Costa has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford this month.

Gabriel Veron has been involved in eight goals in 20 matches in all competitions this season. His is tally of 15 goal involvements in 34 appearances is also quite impressive.

The 18-year-old prodigy could be the solution to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hunt for a new winger. Veron could potentially provide competition to Mason Greenwood, who has had mixed spells this season.

💚 #MadeInPalmeiras



🔥 Gabriel Verón a talented 1⃣8⃣ year old hopes to help his #Palmeiras side to #GloriaEterna in his first #Libertadores!



⚽️ He's scored 3⃣ goals this Copa.



🔜 The Final is in just 4⃣ days! pic.twitter.com/XyClLKt8TY — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) January 26, 2021

Daniel James has also failed to shine at Manchester United while Juan Mata is nearing the twilight of his career. This will make Veron a useful attacking option to have going forward.

Manchester United have needed a right-winger for a while now, but it's yet to be seen if they will add another youngster to their already large pool of talent. Ahmad Diallo also arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta in the current window.

United could decide to go for a more proven player in the same position in Jadon Sancho. However, it would be interesting to see how things unfold as we approach the end of the window.