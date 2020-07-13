Manchester United have a set midfield with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Fred, and Scott McTominay but are still looking for reinforcements according to Football Insider. The report claims that West Ham United star, Declan Rice is back on Manchester United's target list for this summer.

Manchester United were linked with the midfielder before but had rebuffed all rumours. Chelsea were then the only club interested in their former academy product but now reportedly face competition again.

Declan Rice has been doing exceptionally well for West Ham United this season and has even captained them. He was their captain in the stunning 3-2 win against Chelsea earlier this month as well.

Frank Lampard and co are keen on signing the Englishman this summer as they see him as the perfect player to mould into a centre-back and solve their problems. Declan Rice used to be a centre-back during his days in the Chelsea academy and moved to the midfield later.

Manchester United show interest in signing Declan Rice

Express Sport add that Sir Alex Ferguson is a big fan of Declan Rice and is pushing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign the West Ham star for Manchester United. The 21-year-old is still in West Ham's plans and the Hammers are in no mood to let him leave this summer.

West Ham are just above the relegation zone right now and will avoid the drop if they win two of their last three matches or if the teams below them drop points. David Moyes' side are already planning for next season and have reportedly drawn up a transfer list as well.

Manchester United duo, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones, are reportedly on the Moyes' wishlist for this summer as both are excess to requirements at Old Trafford. The Red Devils could use this interest and try to secure a player plus cash deal for Declan Rice.

Chelsea too have players who are excess to requirements at the club right now and could make a similar bid for the 21-year-old. Michy Batshuayi and Danny Drinkwater have been linked with a switch to the London Stadium in the past and could be thrown into the mix by the Blues in a bid to snap up Rice.