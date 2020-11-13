Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City set to fight for €45m Dayot Upemacano

Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano according to reports in SportBild (via SportWitness).

The report further states that along with Manchester United and Manchester City, Real Madrid have are also interested in the 22-year-old defender. Calm and composed on the ball, Upamecano has developed into one of the game's most promising centre-backs and has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

While the Frenchman signed a new contract with RB Leipzig till 2023, it is believed that a release clause of €45 million can be activated next summer. All 3 clubs could afford the release clause in 2021 without any trouble and it will be interesting to see where the Frenchman's future lies.

#mufc have pledged their interest in signing Dayot Upamecano next year, with Man City and Real Madrid also interested in signing the RB Leipzig defender #muzone [SportBILD] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 11, 2020

Manchester United need to strengthen their defence in the transfer window

Dayot Upamecano is one of RB Leipzig's most important players.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have not really lived up to expectations while the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have really struggled with form and fitness. Manchester United are in desperate need for a confident centre-back and Dayot Upamecano fits the bill perfectly.

Blessed with good passing ability, the 23-year-old is a perfect example of the modern day ball-playing centre-back. Upamecano is often the catalyst for many of Leipzig's attacking moves with his wide range of passing, and has the confidence to carry the ball out of defence.

With a reported release clause of €45 million becoming active next summer, the RB Leipzig man could be an extremely astute signing for Manchester United. Having already played in the UEFA Champions League, the 23-year-old centre-back could adapt quickly and become a vital player for the Premier League giants.

Long-term there's an acceptance at Manchester United that a new centre back will be required. Jones and Rojo are likely to leave. United have kept an eye on Dayot Upamecano and if they can shift Jones and Rojo it's an area they would look at next summer. #MUFC [@TyMarshall_MEN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 11, 2020

Manchester City have already spent heavily on centre-backs

Manchester City spent close to £100million on the likes of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

Manchester City are less likely to splurge on a centre-back once again after spending close to £100 million on Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in the recently concluded transfer window.

Eric Garcia could depart the club in January with Barcelona reportedly interested. However, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones also in the squad, Manchester City are well stocked in the centre-back department.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are all keeping close tabs on the RB Leipzig defender and the player will be hoping to continue his good performances and perform at a high level for the rest of the season.