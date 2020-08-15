Manchester United have revived their interest in midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report by the Express. Saul started in midfield as Atletico lost to RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested in bringing the Spain international to Old Trafford last summer.

However, the absence of Champions League football prevented a move for Saul. The report suggests that Manchester United will look to entice the midfielder with a £150,000-a-week contract.

Likelihood we get a goal from @saulniguez today for @atletienglish 👇 pic.twitter.com/oiWNIQzxwN — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 13, 2020

Manchester United want to bring Saul Niguez to Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred setting up his squad in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the majority of the season. Saul Niguez could prove to be the perfect acquisition for the Norweigian to sit beside Paul Pogba in the double pivot in front of the back four.

Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid

Nemanja Matic who has performed admirably in that position since the restart is now 32-years-old and will not be able to play every game in the Premier League with the fixture congestion expected for the upcoming season. Fred and Scott McTominay, the other options for the position, are not natural holding midfielders.

Saul has had another great season at Atletico starting 35 games in the League and all 9 fixtures in the Champions League. He has also chipped in with seven goals, a hallmark of his game.

One of the best players in his position, Atletico will not let Saul leave for cheap. The midfielder has a long-term contract at Madrid which ends in 2026, and will probably need a bid in the region of £70 million to price the Spain international away from his boyhood club.

Advertisement

Over the years, he's been constantly linked with a move to @ManUtd.



Could this summer be the one where @atletienglish star @saulniguez joins the @premierleague giants?https://t.co/PHkhZrRcyh — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 15, 2020

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a winger, a midfielder and a central defender. Jadon Sancho has been the talk of town, but a move for the 20-year-old seems complicated with Borussia Dortmund's insistence in keeping the youngster in the Bundesliga.

If Manchester United fail to make a deal with Dortmund, there might be enough funds for Solskjaer to make a move for Saul this window.